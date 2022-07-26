Dubai: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested seven Omani citizens for “deliberately” crossing flooded valleys and putting their lives at risk, local media reported.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Omani police said four of those arrested were in Wilayat of Rustaq.
A video of them crossing a flooded valley in their 4WD in the Wadi Bani Ghafer area in the Wilayat of Rustaq has gone viral on social media. Police said the men exposed themselves to danger. Legal procedures are being completed against them to refer them to the judicial authorities.
The Omani police said they have also arrested another three citizens for “deliberately” crossing Wadi Al Sahtan in the Wilayat of Rustaq on Sunday evening.
The latest weather forecast by the National Early Warning Centre expects Oman to experience low pressure originating in India, with columns of rainclouds predicted to overcast local skies.
Oman’s Meteorology Office reported northern parts of the country will see an extended low pressure situation on Tuesday and Wednesday, noting there were chances of heavy rains.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has urged the public to take “maximum precaution and to stay alert.”
The CAA said heavy rainfall is expected to on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the range of 20 to 100 mm.