Muscat: The Omani Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) rescued a family trapped in their home in the Wilayat of Sur, eastern part of Oman, as well as several individuals stranded in flooded wadis, following heavy rainfall in the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

In a statement, the CDAA confirmed that rescue teams from the Civil Defence and Ambulance Department responded to the emergency and safely extracted the family from their flooded home. All family members are reported to be in good health.

No casualties have reported so far, according to CDAA.

Additionally, the CDAA rescue teams managed to save four people after their vehicle became stuck in a valley in the Wilayat of Sur. In a separate incident, three more individuals were rescued after their vehicle also became trapped in a valley. All those rescued are in good health.

Meanwhile, the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF) Main Military Committee for Management of Emergencies (MCME) has affirmed its full readiness to deal with the adverse weather conditions affecting the Sultanate of Oman.

Classes were temporarily suspended and switched to remote learning in educational institutions, including government and private schools in various governorates.

Search and rescue points

Meanwhile, the National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) has announced the activation of its search and rescue sector in the governorates expected to be affected by the floodwaters

In a statement issued, the NCEM stated that search and rescue points will be in operation in the governorates of Muscat, Dhofar, South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah and Al Wusta.

Additionally, NCEM emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of all individuals during these exceptional circumstances and urged individuals using such devices to contact the NCEM at 1011.

According to monitoring stations from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Jalan Bani Bu Ali in the Al Sharqiyah South Governorate received the most substantial rainfall, measuring 54mm over the monitoring period.

Sur followed with 35mm, while Masirah registered 22 mm. Coastal and mountainous areas also saw significant rain, with Quryat receiving 13 mm, and Al-Amerat 11 mm. Further inland, Al Kamil and Al Wafi, as well as Dima and Al Tayyin, recorded 9 mm each.

Due to the movement of the low pressure system, rainy weather is expected, especially in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the country from Tuesday, October 15 to Friday, October 18, 2024. Some areas may also recieve hail.

According to the NCM update: "Partly cloudy to cloudy skies over most of the governorate with chances of isolated rain occasionally thundershower associated with fresh winds over governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, North Al Sharqiyah, Muscat, Dhofar, South AL Batinah, North Al Batinah Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah."

"Along most of the governorates winds will be easterly to south easterly light to moderate occasionally fresh," it added.