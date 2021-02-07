Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the formation of the new Libyan Executive Authority, while praising the UN for its efforts. Oman expressed its hope that this move will contribute to achieving security, stability and development in Libya in a way that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people. The message was also shared through a tweet from Oman’s Foreign Ministry’s Twitter handle.
Oman joins other Arab countries, such as Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, in welcoming the new authority in Libya, which is the result of an UN-led talks.
The new interim government will guide the country till December 24 when national elections are scheduled to take place. The members of the interim authority are not eligible to stand as candidates in the elections.