Dubai: Oman has declared Omani Teacher’s Day, observed annually on February 24, as an official holiday for educators across both public and private schools.
The announcement, made by the Ministry of Education, follows Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s directive to commemorate the day dedicated to educators and administrative staff.
As the Teacher’s Day falls on a weekend, the ministry has designated Sunday, February 25, as the official holiday, ensuring that teachers and educational workers can enjoy a day of rest and recognition for their dedication and hard work.
The new holiday arrangement means that students and teachers will enjoy a three-day weekend, offering an extended break from their usual academic routines.
The initiative marks the first time Omani Teacher’s Day has been designated as an official holiday, reflecting the Sultanate’s commitment to acknowledging the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the future of the nation.