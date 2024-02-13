Dubai: Four people, including three children, died in Oman as the country faced severe weather conditions, characterised by heavy rainfall on Monday.
The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed the recovery of the children’s bodies and reported the successful rescue of more than 100 people amidst the disruptive weather that has significantly impacted daily life across the Sultanate.
Flash floods, a direct result of the torrential rains and thunderstorms, were reported in various regions, highlighting the intensity of the storm system affecting Oman.
Additionally, a woman, caught in the floodwaters in a valley within the Wilayat of Izki, Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, was also found dead.
The CDAA also said that rescue teams managed to save three people from a vehicle caught in the overflowing valley in Izki but the woman succumbed to her injuries.
Legal action
Additionally, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has taken legal action against 36 people for attempting to cross valleys during the storm, thereby endangering both their lives and those of others in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.
The weather is expected to improve starting Tuesday evening, February 13.
However, isolated rain is still expected across several parts of Oman.
The CAA has issued a warning, advising the public to exercise caution, particularly during thunderstorms, and to avoid crossing valleys, low-lying areas, and venturing into the sea during this period.