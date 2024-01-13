Dubai: The Sultanate of Oman has issued a new directive, Resolution No. 756 of 2023, effectively banning the circulation of electronic cigarettes, electronic hookahs, and their accessories.
The resolution comprises several articles detailing the ban and its implications.
Article I explicitly prohibits the trade of electronic cigarettes and hookahs and their accessories.
Article II outlines the penalties for violating these provisions, including a possible doubling of fines for repeat offences.
Article III repeals the previous Resolution No. 698/2015 and any conflicting provisions.
Lastly, Article IV states that this decision will be published in the Official Gazette and will come into effect the day after its publication.
Issued by the Consumer Protection Authority, the resolution revised the penalty for violations, doubling it from 500 Omani rials to 1,000 Omani rials.
In cases where violations persist, an additional administrative fine of 50 Omani rials will be imposed for each day the violation continues, with a cap of 2,000 Omani rials. Furthermore, any confiscated items will be destroyed by the procedures established.