1 of 10
Daymaniyat Islands, Oman: On a sailing boat anchored off Oman's pristine Daymaniyat Islands, volunteer divers pull on wetsuits, check their scuba tanks and then take turns plunging into the clear turquoise water.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
They are diving for a reason: to remove the massive fishing nets damaging an unusually resilient coral reef system that is seen as more likely than most to survive rising sea temperatures.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 10
The clean-up is one example of how divers and Omani authorities are joining forces to protect the reefs - which are critical for marine wildlife - from man-made damage.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
A volunteer diver shows fishing nets removed from coral reefs at Oman's Dimaniyat islands.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 10
Most shallow-water corals, battered and bleached white by repeated marine heatwaves, are "unlikely to last the century", the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said last year.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
Volunteers take part in a campaign to remove fishing nets from coral reefs at Oman's Dimaniyat islands.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
Oman's relatively cooler waters provide a rare refuge for its reefs, which are among the least studied in the world.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Global warming, as well as dynamite fishing and pollution, wiped out a startling 14 percent of the world's reefs between 2009 and 2018, according to the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network. | Volunteer divers take part in a campaign to remove fishing nets from coral reefs at Oman's Dimaniyat islands.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Volunteer divers take part in a campaign to remove fishing nets from coral reefs at Oman's Dimaniyat islands.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Volunteer divers take part in a campaign to remove fishing nets from coral reefs.
Image Credit: AFP