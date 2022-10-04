Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has ordered the release of a recently elected lawmaker from jail on a bail of KD100, Kuwaiti media reported.
Hamed Al Bathali contested in Kuwait’s parliamentary elections held on September 29 while he was in pre-trial detention in a case related to involvement in an unlawful tribal vote.
Al Bathali was released on Monday from the Central Prison where he had stayed 43 days, Al Rai newspaper reported.
He was welcomed by his supporters.
“The heroes have freed me from prison to the parliament. The heroes are not defeated,” he told the paper.
Al Qabas newspaper quoted a close source as saying that the lawmaker’s lawyer had argued at the court that no ruling has been passed against his client and requested his release to allow him to take the constitutional oath as a member of parliament.
Al Bathali is one of 50 candidates who won in the recent legislative polls.
The new Kuwaiti parliament is due to hold its maiden session on October 11.