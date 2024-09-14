Dubai: A Kuwaiti court has ordered a woman to pay her husband 1,300 dinars (approximately $4,200) in compensation for insults made during a WhatsApp conversation, including the use of an offensive emoji.

The case, overseen by a misdemeanour court, revolved around a digital exchange between the spouses that escalated into legal proceedings.

Kuwaiti lawyer Nour Al Mutairi, representing the husband, successfully argued that the conversation, along with the specific emoji used by the wife, constituted verbal abuse.

The ruling has ignited a flurry of responses across various social platforms, with public opinion sharply divided.

Some social media users sympathised with the wife, criticising the husband for taking domestic grievances to court. One commenter lamented the transformation of private disputes into public legal battles, while another asserted that obedience within marriage should be enforced by law.

Conversely, others suggested that the court's decision was a necessary reprimand, emphasising the seriousness of respect within marital relationships.