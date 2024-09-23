Dubai: A young Kuwaiti man has fallen victim to a scam organised by four Kuwaiti men after being tricked by a fake woman caller.

The incident unfolded when the victim received a call from someone pretending to be a woman, who gradually built rapport before arranging a meeting at a hotel.

Upon arrival at the hotel room, the victim was ambushed, beaten, and robbed by the gang.

The attackers stole cash from the victim’s wallet and forced him to transfer money from his bank account to theirs.

To extort more money, they pressured him into contacting his friends for additional funds, which were also siphoned off by the gang.

It was later revealed that one of the men had impersonated the woman on the phone by mimicking a female voice.

The victim reported the incident to the Rumaithiya police station, prompting the Public Prosecution to issue an order to apprehend the suspects.

Police raided the hotel room, arresting the four men. During the investigation, the suspects confessed, with evidence of financial transfers found on one of their phones.