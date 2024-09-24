Cairo: A Kuwaiti appeals court has revoked a five-year imprisonment sentence earlier given to a teenager charged with joining the terrorist Daesh (ISIS) organisation.

The 10th grader was also charged with planning to blow up a mosque in the area of Mubarak Al Kabeer, part of Kuwait City.

In May, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai reported that a juveniles court had sentenced a teenager to five years in prison for joining Daesh and attempting to blow up a Shiite mosque in the area of Mubarak Al Kabeer. During trial, the teen denied links with the militant group, or possessing explosives.

Also in May, Kuwaiti prosecutors ordered the remand of a citizen charged with joining an outlawed group and planning terror attacks in Saudi Arabia.

The man was also accused of promoting the banned group’s ideology on social media and pursuing activities harmful to the country’s national interests.

In 2015, some 27 people were killed in the bombing of a Shiite mosque in Kuwait. The bombing claimed by Daesh, was carried out by a suicide attacker during the congregation Friday prayers in Al Sadeq Mosque.

The terrorist attack was the first of its kind in Kuwait in more than two decades.