Dubai: Kuwait has warned that residents found sheltering or employing visa violators will face severe consequences, including six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to KD600 (Dh7,180), as stipulated in Article 12 of the Foreigners Law.

Brigadier Yousef Al Ayoub, Director of the Residency Affairs General Department in the Ministry of Interior, announced stringent penalties will be imposed on individuals and entities violating the country’s Residency Law.

The measures come as part of an intensified campaign by the ministry to identify and arrest Residency Law violators who have failed to amend their status or leave the country within the grace period provided under amnesty.

Al Ayoub emphasised that this grace period was designed to reduce the number of violators, but those who do not comply will be pursued vigorously.

In addition to targeting individual violators, the ministry is also focusing on fake companies that exploit foreign workers by hiring them without providing actual employment. These companies will be blocked and referred to the Public Prosecution.

Al Ayoub reaffirmed that the ministry is committed to rooting out such practices to protect workers and maintain legal and demographic order in the country.