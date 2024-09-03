Eggs, Suhoor
Officials found that the expired eggs were being used in meal preparation. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: The Kuwaiti Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN) has closed a restaurant in the Capital Governorate after inspectors discovered that it was using eggs that had expired over two months ago.

During a routine inspection, PAFN officials found that the expired eggs were being used in meal preparation and served to customers, despite being unfit for consumption.

The Capital Governorate Inspection Department issued a citation and immediately shut down the restaurant.

The case, involving serious and irreconcilable violations, has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal action.

