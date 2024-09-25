Cairo: Kuwait is studying an increase in petrol prices based on the global market for “expatriates only,” a Kuwait newspaper has reported, citing a government source.

“This increase will not include citizens and will apply to expatriates only,” the source added. The government will approve a cash subsidy for Kuwaitis to spare them bearing any increase in petrol prices,” the source said. “It is unreasonable that the expats and visitors to the country benefit from low-priced petrol although they are two times higher in numbers than the citizens,” the same source said.

The reported price increases and their rates are being studied and will be approved soon, the source added. There was no immediate comment from the government.

In recent years, Kuwait has intensified efforts to create jobs for its citizens, replace foreign employees, and address a demographic imbalance in the country.

Foreigners currently constitute 3.3 million of Kuwait’s 4.9 million population. Recent official figures have shown that the numbers of expatriates in Kuwait have dropped by 8,845 at the end of June compared to January.

Kuwait has toughened measures against illegal foreign residents and warned that any expatriate covering up an unlawful resident will be deported too.

Authorities are pressing ahead with a security clampdown on illegal foreign residents.

Last week, Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said more than 1,400 more foreigners had been rounded up in the nationwide crackdown. The ministry has vowed to continue the campaigns across Kuwait and urged the public to report about the illegals and outlaws.