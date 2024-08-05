Dubai: Kuwait’s government will soon implement a new attendance policy requiring employees to use a third fingerprint for verification during official working hours.

This measure follows the existing two-time fingerprinting system and aims to ensure employee presence throughout their shift.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sherida Al Mausharji, announced the decision, which takes effect once published in the official gazzate.

According to the new regulations, employees must perform a third fingerprint within 60 minutes after the first two hours of their shift.

This move is part of Decision No. (6) of 2024, which updates Civil Service Council Decision No. 41 of 2006.

The new Article added to the Civil Service Council’s rules, stipulates that employees prove their attendance using facial fingerprint technology, with the option for additional electronic means if deemed necessary.

Failure to comply with the new fingerprinting requirement within the designated timeframe will be considered unauthorized absence and will be recorded as part of the employee’s monthly delay periods.