Cairo: Kuwait’s Ministry of Public Works is seeking to list its employees whose service has exceeded 32 years to send them to retirement in a step aimed to make room for young workers, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The ministry has requested the country’s Public Institution for Social Insurance and the state employment agency, the Civil Service Commission, to compile lists of its veteran employees in preparation to send them to retirement, said Al Rai.
“The ministry has addressed both agencies for listing the names with the aim of clearing the way for appointing young people to push forward development,” the paper quoted what it described as well-informed sources.
They expected the lists to be readied by late December.
There was no immediate official confirmation.
In recent years, Kuwait has intensified efforts to create jobs for its young citizens, replacing expatriate employees in a policy known as “Kuwaitisation”.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.