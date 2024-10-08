Cairo: Kuwait has said it dissolved seven non-governmental associations for failing to comply with rules requiring them to readjust their status with law.

The dissolution decision was issued by Minister of Social Affairs and Family Affairs Amthal Al Huwaila, Kuwaiti media reported.

The ministry said the decision came as part of efforts to organise civil work and ensure that non-governmental associations abide by regulations in effect.

"This step comes in the context of keenness to enhance the transparency of civil work and ensure that all associations operate within a sound legal framework that serves society's objectives," the ministry added in a statement.

"The decision was taken after giving these associations enough opportunity to rectify their status, but they did not respond."

The ministry vowed to continue to monitor civil society activities and take the necessary legal measures against any violation to ensure fulfilling the objectives of civil society work in a way that serves public interests.

Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida quoted sources at the ministry as saying that several other associations face dissolution for being socially ineffective, or failing to abide by law, and rules regulating work, or for not seeking to achieve the goals for which they were registered.

At a meeting earlier this week with delegates from NGOs in the country, Minister Al Huwaila cited financial observations from international organisations on the work of some Kuwaiti non-governmental associations.