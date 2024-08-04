Dubai: A young child has died, and his brother is in critical condition after they were trapped in an abandoned car near their home in the Dhahr area of Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait.

According to local media, the two boys, aged 4 and 7, entered a car that had been parked and unused for a long time, with its windows covered in dust.

They were discovered unconscious by locals. Emergency responders took the surviving brother to intensive care in critical condition. The tragedy has caused widespread sorrow and sparked criticism on social media in Kuwait, with many questioning the oversight of the children’s parents, particularly given the record high temperatures.

However, bloggers close to the family stated that the boys had entered the car without their parents’ knowledge. Reports indicate that the parents had been searching for the children for several hours with the help of local authorities.