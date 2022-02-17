Cairo: Kuwaiti police had arrested three expatriate nurses manning an unlicenced office as part of a clampdown on illegals in the country, local media said, citing the Interior Ministry.
The three had been apprehended in the raid on the office illegally providing home nursing service, the ministry said.
The residency affairs police had also rounded up 15 illegal foreign resi-dents of different nationalities in a swoop on violators in the area of Amagarah, part of Al Jahra governorate, the ministry added.
“All the arrested persons will be deported from the country,” Al Anba newspaper reported, quoting a security source.
Kuwait has recently stepped up raids on illegal foreign residents after giving them repeated grace periods to modify their status.
Around 18,000 foreigners were deported from Kuwait in various cases in 2021, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent months, voices have raised in the Gulf country demanding lim-iting the employment of foreigners amid economic fallout from COVID-19.