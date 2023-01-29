Dubai: The GCC General Secretariat has appointed Jassim Al Budaiwi as the new Secretary-General of the Council, effective February 1, 2023.
The current Secretary-General, Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, congratulated Al Budaiwi and wished him success in leading the General Secretariat.
Jassim Mohammad Al Budaiwi, born on February 22, 1968, received his diploma in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford, England in 1993 and a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Utah, USA in 1991.
With a background in diplomacy and mass communication, Al Budaiwi, brings a wealth of experience to the role.
Al Budaiwi joined the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Diplomatic Attache in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1992. He was previously posted at the Embassy of Kuwait to the US in June 2001, where he was promoted from Second Secretary to First Secretary in 2004, Counselor in 2007, and eventually Deputy Chief of Mission in October 2011.
Al Budaiwi has also been Ambassador of Kuwait to Korea (2013-2016), and Belgium, and Head of Mission of Kuwait to NATO (2016-2022).
The GCC General Secretariat is a regional inter-governmental organisation comprised of six member states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.