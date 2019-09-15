Officials say impacts consistent with attack coming from the direction of Iran

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq Image Credit: Reuters

Washington: Senior US officials are citing intelligence assessments, including satellite imagery, to support their case that Iran was responsible for Saturday's attacks on key Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

The officials say the intelligence shows that the strikes are inconsistent with the kind of attack that would have been launched from Yemen.

The US government is releasing satellite imagery showing what officials say are at least 19 points of impact at two Saudi energy facilities. The officials say the photos show impacts consistent with attack coming from the direction of Iran, rather than from Yemen.