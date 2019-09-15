Washington: Senior US officials are citing intelligence assessments, including satellite imagery, to support their case that Iran was responsible for Saturday's attacks on key Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.
The officials say the intelligence shows that the strikes are inconsistent with the kind of attack that would have been launched from Yemen.
The US government is releasing satellite imagery showing what officials say are at least 19 points of impact at two Saudi energy facilities. The officials say the photos show impacts consistent with attack coming from the direction of Iran, rather than from Yemen.
The officials say additional devices, which apparently didn't reach their targets, have been recovered and are being analysed by Saudi and American intelligence agencies.