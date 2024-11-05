Amman: Carrefour is closing all its supermarket outlets in Jordan, after mounting calls from the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting the retailer over the ongoing Gaza conflict and alleged support for Israel.

“As of November 4, 2024, Carrefour will cease all its operations in Jordan and will not continue to operate within the Kingdom,” said Carrefour Jordan in a Facebook statement. “We thank our customers for their support and apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause.”