Founded in 1967 by Abdulmajid Rabbat, SARA Group has grown to become the region’s leading distributor of luxury bathroom products, premium tiles, hospitality equipment, and exquisitely crafted tableware and home accessories. Over the decades, SARA Group has evolved into a powerhouse within the homeware and bathroom markets, while redefining the luxury lifestyle landscape across the Middle East.

A legacy of growth and expansion

SARA Group’s evolution mirrors the rapid development and modernisation of the GCC nations, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Starting with a small team, the company swiftly expanded its footprint across the GCC and into Lebanon. By the early seventies, it was a leading distributor in Saudi Arabia, and by the mid-eighties, it ventured into the UAE, establishing a presence in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The late nineties marked another milestone when it opened an office in China to source its products directly, allowing for greater control over quality and supply.

This strategic growth has been a testament to SARA Group’s understanding of local markets and its ability to adapt to changing consumer demands. The company has become synonymous with premium quality and exceptional service, establishing itself as a trusted partner for both residential projects and high-end hospitality ventures.

Making every space truly exceptional

At the core of SARA Group’s philosophy is a commitment to creating exceptional spaces. “Our main goal has always been the same,” says Abdulmajid Rabbat, the founder’s grandson and the group’s CEO. “We aim to create exceptional spaces through the products and services that we deliver,” he adds. This mission is reflected across its two primary divisions—building materials and consumer products. With a focus on innovation and quality, SARA Group consistently raises the bar in product development, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships. The company’s strategy, encapsulated in the mantra ‘create what we can’t curate’ emphasises the need to stay ahead of market trends while fulfilling the unique aspirations of its clientele.

One of the standout features of SARA Group’s portfolio is its dedication to developing homegrown brands that resonate with local tastes. TREDEX, its flagship bathroom products brand, exemplifies this commitment. Since its inception in 1999, TREDEX has distinguished itself by focusing on durability and innovative design. By sourcing the finest materials and embracing craftsmanship, TREDEX has become a preferred choice for clients, developers, and traders, participating in landmark projects that define the region’s architectural landscape.

Similarly, Roomours, another SARA Group brand, offers a diverse range of home products that cater to the evolving tastes of Middle Eastern consumers. This brand exemplifies its deep connection to the local market and its ability to blend global design trends with regional aesthetics.

Commitment to localisation and quality

SARA Group’s success is rooted in its understanding of localisation. By employing and investing in professionals from the region who share the same tastes and interests as their clients, it effectively bridges the gap between global trends and local desires. This commitment to localisation is not just a business strategy; it is a core value that influences every aspect of the company’s operations. “We know the local taste, we know what the market wants, and we can marry that with global trends and best practices from across the world to deliver the best products for our clients,” says Rabbat.

Quality assurance also remains a priority for SARA Group, with dedicated teams ensuring that products meet the highest standards. The company maintains rigorous training and feedback mechanisms, which are essential for nurturing a culture of excellence among its workforce. These efforts have led to a loyal customer base, with over 250,000 unique customers annually, showcasing the trust and credibility it has built over the years.

A leader in luxury and innovation

In 2023, SARA Group made headlines by acquiring Green Trend Landscape, a company specialising in the distribution and retail of premium trees and plants. This strategic acquisition allows it to expand its offerings to include high-end landscaping solutions, aligning with the growing trend towards sustainability and green living in the region.

The company’s involvement in significant projects, such as the construction of major airports and collaborations with local municipalities, underscores its influence on the region’s development. SARA Group has partnered with leading developers and manufacturers worldwide, solidifying its reputation as a visionary leader in the premium retail industry. “From the construction of Jeddah airport and Riyadh airport, and the development of many important landmarks across our region, many of the biggest developers, who are global leaders in their industry, have become our trusted partners. On the supply side, we’ve partnered with over 100 manufacturers from across the world, all of which are also leaders in their respective industries,” says Rabbat.

Shaping the future of luxury lifestyle

As SARA Group looks towards the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to innovate and adapt. The company recognises that agility is essential in an ever-changing market. Embracing new technologies and continuously upskilling its workforce are key components of its strategy to maintain its leadership position.

Moreover, the company’s recent participation in the documentary series Innovation & Disruption Leaders in the Middle East highlights its role in reshaping the homeware and bathroom markets. This initiative not only showcases SARA Group’s impact on luxury lifestyle in the region but also reinforces its position as a thought leader in the industry.

With over five decades of excellence, SARA Group’s commitment to quality, innovation and localisation has allowed it to build a reputation that resonates with customers across the region. “We always believe that if we delivered peace of mind to our clients, whether in retail or in B2B, then they would come back to us and create a positive reputational snowball,” says Rabbat.