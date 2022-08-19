Dubai: All Bahraini nurses and pharmacists are now employed and there is no waiting list for them to enter the healthcare sector, Al Watan newspaper reported citing the Labour Ministry data.
Labour Minister Jamil Humaidan said that there is zero unemployment among Bahraini graduates in nursing. The unemployment rate decreased to 5.7 per cent at the end of June 2022, and the total number of Bahraini job seekers is currently 14,824 males and females, he added.
However, the minister revealed that there is some difficulty in recruiting law graduates.
Nursing education is offered by two universities, the University of Bahrain, which is the main public university, and the Royal College of Surgeons Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI-MUB), which is a private university.
Both universities offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. According to available statistics, 4,329 Bahrainis graduated in nursing between 1976 and 2016. Technical support received from the World Health Organisation (WHO) over the years and collaboration and twinning with other regional and international educational institutions contributed to the reform of nursing education in Bahrain.
According to National Health Regulatory Authority's report, the Kingdom has already licensed 25,000 health professionals, including 13,558 nurses, in its attempt to provide the best of healthcare services. National Health Regulatory Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Mariam Al Jalahma also said that the Kingdom’s health sector also licensed 4,727 doctors, 1,145 dentists, 1,702 pharmacists along with 3,944 health professionals specialised in various areas.