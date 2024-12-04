Bringing back into contention

Fast bowler Nahid Rana, whose maiden five-wicket haul in the first innings pulled Bangladesh back into contention, had the satisfaction of administering the final rites when he yorked last man Shamar Joseph for his only wicket of the innings.

“It’s a great feeling to win a Test match abroad which we don’t often do and all the boys really put in a tremendous effort,” said player-of-the-match Islam.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed finished as the leading wickedt-taker with 11 wickets during the brief series. Image Credit: Source: BCB X

Seamers Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud took two wickets each with Taskin emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the brief series with 11 victims to his name.

Kavem Hodge topscored for the West Indies with 55, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite played with unusual adventure at the top of the order in contributing 43 off 63 deliveries.

Ending 15-year wait

But they lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually succumbed in just 50 overs as Bangladesh swiftly avenged the 201-run mauling they endured in the first Test in Antigua a week earlier.

“We wanted to be positive and I thought we started well but obviously we couldn’t carry it through to the end of the day,” said a rueful Brathwaite.

This was Bangladesh’s first Test victory in the West Indies since their 2-0 sweep over a depleted Caribbean side in 2009.

Dominant display

Earlier Ali’s belligerent innings, which occupied 106 deliveries and was embellished by eight fours and five sixes, tilted the balance heavily in favour of Bangladesh as the highest successful run-chase in a Test at Sabina Park was the 212 achieved by the West Indies over Sri Lanka in 2003.

Such was the extent of the 26-year-old right-hander’s dominance of the morning that he contributed 62 of the 75 runs added by the tourists after resuming at the overnight position of 193-5.