Dubai: Bahrain has announced it will open mosques across the Kingdom for Friday prayers, and Isha and Taraweeh prayers from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, local media reported.
However, only worshippers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine (14 days after the second dose) and those who have recovered from coronavirus and are holding recovery certificates will be allowed inside mosques.
Earlier last month, Bahrain said it will reopen mosques for all prayers starting today. However, the suspension of the Friday prayers has not been lifted.
Allowed back
Congregational and Friday prayers were first suspended in Bahrain on March 28 last year after mosques were shut to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Fajr prayers were allowed back in mosques on August 28, Dhuhr on November 1 and Asr on December 6.
However, prayers and religious events at mosques were suspended on February 11 to protect the elderly in light of spiking infections. Physically-able Muslims are required to perform five prayers daily in mosques – Fajr (dawn), Dhuhr (noon), Asr (afternoon), Maghreb (sunset) and Isha (evening).