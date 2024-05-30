LJUBLJANA: Slovenian lawmakers are to vote Tuesday on whether to recognise a Palestinian state, the parliament speaker said, just days after three other European nations extended their recognition.

The three centre-left parties in the governing coalition, which hold 51 of the 90 seats in parliament, support the recognition of a state of Palestine as part of efforts to end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible.

Spain, Ireland and Norway recognised a Palestinian state this week, bringing to 145 the number of the United Nations’ 193 member states that have recognised the statehood, according to the Palestinian authorities.

Earlier on Thursday, Slovenia’s centre-left government sent for parliamentary approval a decree on recognising a Palestine state, speeding up a procedure that was initially scheduled to end by mid-June.

“This is a message of peace, we believe the moment is now for the whole world to join efforts towards the solution that will bring peace to the Middle East: that is a two-states solution,” Prime Minister Robert Golob told journalists.

During his news conference a Palestinian flag was hoisted alongside the Slovenian and EU flags on the front of the prime minister’s office in the capital.

With the decree, Slovenia recognises the Palestinian state within the territories set by the 1967 UN resolution or according to any future peace agreement reached by both parties.

Almost 60 percent of Slovenians back the recognition of a Palestine state while 20 percent oppose it, according to an April poll of 600 people published by the Dnevnik daily.

The conservative opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) opposes the recognition, saying Slovenia should remain with the majority of EU states that have decided now is not the right time.