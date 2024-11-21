What's ICBM? What are its characteristics?

An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) is a type of missile that is designed to deliver nuclear or conventional warheads over very long distances, typically from one continent to another.

Here are some key characteristics of ICBMs:



RANGE: ICBMs have a range of more than 5,500km (about 3,400 miles), allowing them to travel across continents, often from one country to another.



TRAJECTORY: They follow a ballistic trajectory, meaning that after being launched, they travel outside the Earth's atmosphere and then re-enter to hit their target. Their flight path is similar to that of a spacecraft re-entering the Earth's atmosphere.



SPEED: ICBMs travel at extremely high speeds, often reaching speeds of over 20,000km per hour (about 12,500 miles per hour) during their re-entry phase.



PAYLOAD: ICBMs can carry nuclear warheads, which is a significant reason for their role in international military deterrence. However, they can also be equipped with conventional warheads.



LAUNCH: ICBMs can be launched from land-based silos, submarine-launched platforms, or mobile launchers, making them highly versatile and difficult to detect or intercept.



DETERRENCE: Because of their capability to deliver devastating nuclear payloads over great distances, ICBMs are a critical component of the nuclear triad—a strategy used by major nuclear powers (such as the US, Russia, and China) to deter attacks by having a second-strike capability.