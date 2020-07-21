Image Credit: Gulf News

DUBAI: The results of initial human trials of Oxford's candidate vaccine, known as AZD1222 (initially called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) were published in the Lancet on Monday, July 20, 2020.

Following are the takeaways:

Q: Who's behind the vaccine?

The University of Oxford’s Jenner Institute is developing the vaccine with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc. The British and US governments ($1 billion), as well as the WHO and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have stakes in the development.

Jenner Institute is named after Sir Edward Jenner, who invented the first vaccine (against the smallpox) in 1796. The trial were healthy adults aged 18 years or older: a . aiming to determine an appropriate dose of the candidate vaccine for an efficacy study.

Q: What are the takeaways the Oxford vaccine trial? Can we celebrate now?

◙ It’s an “early” human trial.

◙ The Lancet, a respected medical publication, termed the results as “promising”.

◙ Trial was done in healthy adults aged 18 years or older to determine an appropriate dose of the candidate vaccine for an efficacy study. But it covered both Phases 1 and 2.

◙ In sum, the vaccine induced the production of protective neutralising antibodies and immune T-cells that target the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

◙ It’s the first vaccine of its type (using adenovirus platform) to be published in peer-reviewed journal.

It may be premature to celebrate. But the results show signs of progress. There's a global dash to find a shot that would fight COVID-19 involving countries both big and small.

However, markets are already celebrating.

A day after the Oxford vaccine study was published, oil prices spiked over 3% (as of Tuesday, July 21,2020), and so did Asian stocks. Nasdaq, too, climbed 2.51%, and the Dow qwas 0.03% and S&P by 0.84% at the end of Monday trading.

Q: Why are the Oxford vaccine trials significant?

It’s a significant study for both you and me. Due to the numbers involved: there were more than 1,000 human subjects who were given the candidate vaccine (1,077).

Second, the manner the study was conducted: It’s a combined Phase 1 and 2 research. Typically, a Phase 1 study involves only a few (20 to 80 people), aimed to test whether a drug or therapy is effective. A Phase 2 typically involves around 300 subjects/volunteers.

The phase 1/2 Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial is now published. The vaccine is safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic.

Q: If approved, how many units of Oxford’s AZD1222 vaccine will be produced?

Different reports throw up different numbers.

(1) One report states that 300 million of the doses will be distributed through a $750 million agreement with two charities backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and WHO, among others.

(2) Another report states, up to 2 billion doses of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine will be developed by AstraZeneca after a $750 million deal with charities backed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. That’s about $2.5 per vaccine.

(3) On May 18, 2020, the British government announced £65.5 million of new funding for the Oxford vaccine development. It’s not immediately clear how many vaccines the British NHS will get in return.

(4) On May 22, 2020, the US government has announced that it gave AstraZeneca $1.2 billion to fund the Oxford vaccine development. In return, America would get 300 million doses — starting from October 2020. That’s $4 apiece.

Q: What about low-income countries? How many vials will they get?

It’s not immediately clear. But AstraZeneca has partnered with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to mass produce the vaccine. The intent is to supply those doses to low-and-middle income countries. If approved, up to 400 million of these should be ready by the end of 2020, according to one report. Q: Is there a guarantee the vaccine will work?

There is no guarantee the vaccine will work. It would largely depend on the age and health condition of the person.

Th results published in the Lancet, however, offer a good indicator it may work.

Q: Why is Oxford-AstraZeneca and others like Pfizer/bioNTech and Moderna pushing ahead with production even before approval.

All of them have obtained direct government funding, so it’s the taxpayers who are taking direct risk, in case the shots don’t work.

Still, the developers are pushing ahead with production anyway, in order to shorten the timeline — in case their vaccine does prove effective.

Q: Vaccine development before and now: What’s the difference?

Vaccines used to take time to develop: an average of 8.5 years, from the time the smallpox vaccine until 2018.

Recruitment of volunteers was a massive challenge then. And study results were announced on newspapers and radio.

Now, literally thousands of people offer their own bodies as guinea pigs for yet unproven vaccines. There are trials going on in different continents.

And today, communication between scientists is much faster. Moreover, trial results are announced on Twitter, as in the case of Oxford, via Lancet’s twitter account.

Indeed, times they're a'changing.

Q: What is an adenovirus vaccine?

The Oxford shot is a recombinant adenovirus type-5-vectored COVID-19 vaccine.

The trial is the first randomised controlled trial for assessment of the immunogenicity and safety of a candidate non-replicating adenovirus type-5 (Ad5)-vectored COVID-19 vaccine.

Q: Is it safe?

Q: Why is the vaccine race a high-stakes pursuit?

First, an effective and safe would keep COVID-19 at bay.

This disease has kept most of us under various forms of lockdown for several months now. Social distancing, better hygiene practices and wearing of masks help, especially in the short term.

But a vaccine is deemed the best way to deal with the deadly pathogen over the long term.

Global trade had been severely impaired and most of the traditional industries had collapsed leading to tens of millions of job losses. The global economy is estimated to have taken a $8.8 trillion hit due to COVID-19, according to the Asian Development Bank.

A vaccine is one of the most sought-after solutions to the current pandemic.