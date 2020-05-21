1 of 10
As Germany slowly emerges from coronavirus lockdown, one woman is lighting a nightly installation of 8,000 candles in memory of the pandemic dead, determined to continue "until a vaccine is found".
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
At dusk each evening, 60-year-old Gertrud Schop makes the rounds of an imposing cross marked out with candles on the grass in Zella-Mehlis, a small town in central Thuringia state.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Once a week Gertrud Schop lights a candle in her garden for every person who died from COVID-19 in Germany. This week, she and volunteers lit nearly 8,000 of them.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
Each of the flickering flames represents one of the 8,000 people who has died in Germany since March.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
Beginning early that month, Schop had originally planned to light a white candle for each person infected with the COVID-19 disease, alongside red lights for each who succumbed.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 10
"I wanted to make visible the numbers from the Robert Koch Institute (for disease control)," said Schop, who was also motivated by her Christian faith.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 10
"Three numbers on a sheet of paper, a statistic, that doesn't touch people's hearts like this installation that grows day by day," she added.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
But as the number of cases quickly surged, reaching 176,000 confirmed infections so far, Schop gave up on the original plan switching instead to commemorating the dead alone.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
She plans to continue the installation to keep their memory alive, even as the infection rate has slowed and Germany cautiously returns to everyday life.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
Now the country - less hard hit than its European neighbours - has begun loosening the restrictions imposed to control the virus' spread, although Schop's determination to continue her memorial is undiminished.
Image Credit: AFP