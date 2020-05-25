1 of 11
Thailand has began testing a vaccine against the coronavirus on monkeys after positive trials in mice, an official said.
Thailand's minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, Suvit Maesincee, said researchers had moved testing of the vaccine to monkeys and hoped to have a "clearer outcome" of its effectiveness by September. | A lab technician holds a bottle containing results for COVID-19 vaccine testing at Chula Vaccine Research Center.
"This project is for the human race, not just Thais. The prime minister (Prayuth Chan-ocha) has outlined a policy that we must develop a vaccine and join the world community workforce on this," Suvit told reporters. | A laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys.
Thailand, the first country outside China to detect a case of the coronavirus in January, wants to be one of the first to have a vaccine ready for use, Taweesin said. | A lab technician working for COVID-19 vaccine testing at Chula Vaccine Research Center.
More than 100 potential vaccines for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are being developed, including several in clinical trials, but the World Health Organization in April had warned that a vaccine would take at least 12 months. | A tray with doses of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys.
U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the company.
Drugmakers such as Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc , which is working with Germany's BioNTech SE, are also working to develop vaccines for the novel coronavirus.
A laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys.
Suvit said that Thailand has started reserving two manufacturers for its vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. | Laboratory technicians preparing for a demonstration of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate.
The Thai vaccine uses messenger RNA, which prompts body cells to produce antigens, molecules on the surface of viruses, that spur the immune system into action. | A laboratory baby monkey being examined by employees at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi.
The Thai vaccine is being developed by the National Vaccine Institute, the Department of Medical Science and Chulalongkorn University's vaccine research centre.
