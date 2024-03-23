Dubai: Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Trimizi has called upon the community members to show unity and abide by the UAE laws.

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day, Ambassador Trimizi highlighted the significance of strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE and underscored the important role played by Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

He said that Pakistanis expats in the UAE have made huge contribution in Pakistan’s economy in overcoming economic challenges.

He also called upon the community members to remain valuable asset of the UAE society and continue to abide by UAE’s laws, rules as well as norms.

Pakistan Ambassador Faisal Niaz Trimizi hoisting the flag to mark the Pakistan Day at the embassy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, March 23 Image Credit:

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by some Pakistani community members including school chidren who performed national songs at the event.

Messages by the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read out at the vent.

Ambassador Tirmizi also recalled the long and heroic struggle and sacrifices of the Muslims of subcontinent, resulting in Pakistan’s independence.

The Ambassador emphasised the need of unity, tolerance and harmony in the society to counter formidable economic challenges and making Pakistan a stable and prosperous country.

Pakistan Day

The Pakistan Day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 which provided a framework for the realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia. This day also marks adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan on March 23, 1956.

Pakistan Consulate event in Dubai

Meanwhile, Consul General Hussain Mohammed hoisted the flag at a ceremony at the Pakistan mission in Dubai to mark the Pakistan Day in presence of some community members and the consulate staff.

Consul General Hussain Mohammed speaking at the event held to mark Pakistan Day on Saturday, March 23, 2024 Image Credit:

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General Mohammad emphasised on the historical significance of the day, commemorating the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation. He paid rich tributes to valiant Muslim leaders of the subcontinent who created an independent homeland for Muslims of the region within a short span of seven years after Pakistan’s Resolution (Lahore Resolution) was passed on March 23, 1940.

Integrate respectfully

Mohammed also appealed to the Pakistani community residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, urging them to not only celebrate their Pakistani identity but also to integrate respectfully within the UAE society.

He stressed upon the importance of adhering to UAE laws, respecting its policies, embracing its rich culture, and cherishing its way of life.

“By embracing the values of tolerance, respect, and cooperation, Pakistani expatriates can honour the legacy of their homeland while thriving in their new environment in the UAE”, he added.