In another incident of deadly accidents during filming TikTok videos, on September 20, three young men drowned in a pond shooting for the popular online platform in the city of Karachi, Pakistan.
According to local media reports, the deceased were residents of Kemari Town. The incident occurred when they were on a picnic in the Raees Goth neighbourhood.
The three friends were filming TikTok videos on the bank of a deep pond when one of them slipped and fell into it. The other two jumped into the pond to save him but all three of them drowned.
According to Pakistani media reports, a rescue team reached the location promptly, the three had already drowned and their bodies were taken to a local hospital.
The deceased were identified as 23-year-old Shahzad, 25-year-old Sajjad, and 18-year-old Zabeer.
This is not the first time shooting for social media platforms has resulted in tragedy in the country.
On September 17, a youngster who got hit by a train while shooting a TikTok video in Pakistan’s Abbottabad city was arrested.
On July 30, a 20-year-old man fell from the fourth floor of a building, while shooting TikTok videos with his friends in the city of Lahore.