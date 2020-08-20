A person's silhouette with a knife. Image Credit: Agency

A “mentally unstable” man was arrested from Pakistan’s province of Sindh for allegedly killing 11 members of his family by slitting their throats, including six women and five children, police told local media on August 19.

The incident occurred in the city of Pano Aqil in the Sukkur district.

According to reports, police said that the victims included the suspect's wife, four daughters, three sons, daughter-in-law, a grandson, and granddaughter.

Speaking to local media, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Fida Hussain Mastoi, said that initial investigations suggested the victims' throats were slit with a knife while they were asleep at night.

"The accused is none other than their father and the head of the household," he was quoted as saying.

"We have been told that he was mentally unstable and was previously under treatment at a hospital,” he added.

Reportedly, the suspect had also committed a murder prior to the recent incident.

"We are in the process of collecting information. Who did he murder, when did he do it and how long did he spend in jail, we are collecting this [information]. Obviously when a person is not mentally stable, what we have seen, is that they do such things," Mastoi was quoted as saying.

Three of the suspect's sons have also been arrested and police have seized the murder weapon, while further investigations are underway.

According to a Pakistani news outlet, when asked whether the victims had been drugged before the attack, the officer said that this could only be determined once the chemical reports are out.

"What we can tell so far is that the victims didn't put up any resistance. But drugs may also be an element as they didn't put up any resistance and due to the sheer number of deaths," he was quoted as saying.