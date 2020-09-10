Gun
In the early hours of September 10, a person with mental health conditions shot three people to death, including his family members, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The incident took place in the Shawa area of the Shangla district in northwest Pakistan.

According to the police, the suspect who is said to be facing mental health concerns opened fire in his house, killing three people including his wife on the spot, as per local media reports.

Meanwhile, the father of the suspect sustained bullet injuries. The bodies of the dead and injured were moved to a nearby medical facility. The assailant has been taken into police custody, Pakistani news outlets reported.

Similar killings recently

Earlier, in August, a man with severe mental health condition was arrested from Pakistan’s province of Sindh for allegedly killing 11 members of his family by slitting their throats, including six women and five children.

The incident had occurred in the city of Pano Aqil in the Sukkur district.

The suspect had killed his wife, four daughters, three sons, daughter-in-law, a grandson, and granddaughter.