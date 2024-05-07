Dubai Safari Park will be closing for the current season on June 2, but animal and Nature lovers can still enjoy some unique experiences at the park during the summer months.
This is because the park has announced new packages, exclusively for the summer.
Three packages launched
The summer passes will be available from June to September. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, announced that the following packages will be offered:
1. Summer Tours
This tour will offer two-hour experiences, hosted twice daily - 8-10am and 6-8pm. The tours are specially designed around the animals’ summer feeding and sleeping patterns, and you will be able to enjoy several safari experiences and animal encounters during the tour.
2. Summer Safari Journey
With this package, you will be able to enjoy a private tour in an air-conditioned vehicle. This option is good for groups of up to 10 people.
3. Walk in the wild
This is a new package being offered by Dubai Safari Park - a 90-minute guided tour early in the morning. You will have the opportunity to enjoy the natural surroundings and observe animals in their natural habitats.
When can I book the tickets?
The new summer passes were announced at the Arabian Travel Market, with details on how to book tickets and the cost of each package expected to be released soon. The story will be updated as and when the details are announced.
How can I reach Dubai Safari Park?
The Dubai Safari Park is located in the Al Warqa 4 district, off E44, Ras Al Khor Road. To reach the park, you would need to first take E311 – Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road – and take Exit 52. The exit will be number 52, regardless of whether you are coming from the direction of Sharjah or Abu Dhabi. The exit will take you towards Dragon Mart, which will fall on your right. Follow directions for Dubai Safari Park, which will fall on the left side of the road. Take a u-turn from the first roundabout to reach Dubai Safari Park, which will then be on your right.