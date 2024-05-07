Dubai Safari Park will be closing for the current season on June 2, but animal and Nature lovers can still enjoy some unique experiences at the park during the summer months.

This is because the park has announced new packages, exclusively for the summer.

Three packages launched

The summer passes will be available from June to September. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, head of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, announced that the following packages will be offered:

1. Summer Tours

This tour will offer two-hour experiences, hosted twice daily - 8-10am and 6-8pm. The tours are specially designed around the animals’ summer feeding and sleeping patterns, and you will be able to enjoy several safari experiences and animal encounters during the tour.

2. Summer Safari Journey

With this package, you will be able to enjoy a private tour in an air-conditioned vehicle. This option is good for groups of up to 10 people.

3. Walk in the wild

This is a new package being offered by Dubai Safari Park - a 90-minute guided tour early in the morning. You will have the opportunity to enjoy the natural surroundings and observe animals in their natural habitats.

When can I book the tickets?

The new summer passes were announced at the Arabian Travel Market, with details on how to book tickets and the cost of each package expected to be released soon. The story will be updated as and when the details are announced.

How can I reach Dubai Safari Park?