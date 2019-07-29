As announced on International Tiger Day, Modi will feature in the show on August 12

An excerpt from Man vs Wild show featuring PM Modi Image Credit: Twitter/sonamsh59347343

Trending worldwide on Monday, the hashtag #PMModionDiscovery has thrown tweeps into a frenzy. India's prime minister Narendra Modi will feature in an episode of 'Man vs Wild' on Discovery, to stream on August 12.

Bear Grylls, the host of the widely watched survival show, tweeted on Monday, "People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery"

The announcement coincides with International Tiger Day, which was created in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit. In observation of the day Modi also released a report on results of the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. With around 3,000 tigers, India has become "one of the safest habitats" for the big cats in the world, the Indian Prime Minister added.

"The story which started from 'Ek Tha Tiger' and reached to 'Tiger Zinda hai', shouldn't end there," he said, referring to the Bollywood movie series starring Salman Khan. He also released a video trailer of 'Counting Tigers', a movie from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in India on how the tiger population in the country is counted.