Mumbai: The Mumbai Police issued an advisory on Sunday, asking citizens to avoid going out in coastal areas in view of the heavy rainfall in the city.

The police in its advisory said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, number 100 has also been issued.

Earlier, the Mumbai civic authority urged residents to avoid going out unless necessary, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

"The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy) rainfall for Mumbai today. People are requested to avoid going out unless necessary," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

An orange alert was also issued for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Several roads in Mumbai have been waterlogged, and traffic snarls have been reported due to the heavy rains.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains for the past couple of weeks.

Additionally, on July 21, the IMD issued an orange alert for several districts in Himachal Pradesh, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather department also informed that light to moderate rainfall would be accompanied by thunderstorms, with lightning likely to occur in various districts of Himachal.