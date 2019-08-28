Indian commuters wait on an over-crowded platform to board a local train at a suburb railway station in Mumbai Image Credit: Supplied

New Delhi: The Control Office Application (COA) system designed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun real-time monitoring of over 700 trains, fitted with GPS (Global Positioning System). The system will help track the movement of trains even between two stations.

The COA system was designed after the Indian Railways collaborated with ISRO for monitoring of passenger and freight trains, making it easy to track them and automatically feed the control room about their movement.

It will not only allow real-time monitoring of passenger trains but also help railways avoid theft of coal, oil and other materials ferried by freight trains.

Arun Kumar, Director-General of RPF, said, "Now it will not be easy to stop freight train between stations. Anybody who attempts to commit theft or steal goods will be caught red-handed."