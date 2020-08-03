High Court in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh asked a man accused of molesting a woman to get a rakhi tied by the victim on the day of Raksha Bandhan and promise to "protect her for all times to come" in order to receive bail.
Widely celebrated across India, Raksha Bhandan is an Indian festival celebrating the brother-sister relationship. The ceremony requires sisters to tie a talisman or holy thread, called the rakhi or raksha, around the wrists of their brothers, who are supposed to protect them. This year the occasion was celebrated on August 3.
According to Indian media reports, the court also directed the accused, Vikram Bagri, to give Rs 11,000 (Dh537) to the woman as part of a customary offering made by brothers to sisters on the occasion and seek her acceptance.
A single-judge bench of Justice Rohit Arya passed the order. Arya was also quoted as saying: "The applicant, along with his, wife shall visit the house of the complainant with Rakhi thread on August 3, 2020, at 11am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come,”
Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman's house in the city of Ujjain on April 20, and molesting her.
According to local media outlets, the bench also directed Bagri to give Rs 5,000 (Dh244) to the complainant's son to buy clothes and sweets.