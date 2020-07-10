India: The woman, Supriya, said she was unaware that she was being recorded

Video of Kerala woman helping blind man goes viral Image Credit: Twitter

A woman from the south Indian state of Kerala is earning praise on Twitter, after a video of her helping an elderly, blind man board a bus on a busy road, went viral on July 8. Social media users are calling the gesture “beautiful”.

Dressed in a bright red saree and wearing a facemask, the clip shows the woman running after a public bus, and urging the conductor to wait a little longer as the man is seen walking to it slowly, with the help of a cane.

She is then seen running back to the man, holding his hand, walking him to the bus, and helping him board it.

The video was shared on Twitter by a policeman in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupathur district, Vijayakumar, @vijaypnpa_ips, with the caption: “She made this world a better place to live. Kindness is beautiful!”

The woman in the clip was later identified as Supriya, who works as a saleswoman in the town of Thiruvalla, Indian media outlets reported.

Talking to local news outlets, the woman explained that a vehicle had swerved right past the man, and she helped him move out of the way.

“I asked him where he needed to go. I needed to know if there was a bus stop there. I thought my husband, Anoop, on his bike can drop him at the bus stand,” she was quoted as saying.

“Fortunately, the bus came and stopped a bit ahead. I ran to the bus and told the conductor who was sitting at the back, about the blind person. I didn’t think the bus would wait,” she added.

The woman said she was not aware of someone recording the incident, and was quite surprised when her friend called her to tell her that a video of her was being shared on social media.

Twitter user @RamPasupathy1 reacted to the clip and wrote: “She did not know that she was captured. She was spontaneously affectionate.”