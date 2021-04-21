The Philippines' drug regulator approved Covaxin, made by India's Bharat Biotech, for emergency use in the Asian country. Photo shows a frontline worker receives Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, India on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Clark, Pampanga: The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Indian-made Covaxin and Belgium’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

FDA Director General Eric Domingo confirmed the approval to local media on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) as the Philippines faces third COVID-induced lockdown. Coronavirus cases have spiked five-fold in the Asian country from mid-April 2021, to a daily average of more than 10,000, from less than 2,000 in February, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Vaccine supplies crunch

Developing nations are facing a massive vaccine supply crunch. A senior Duterte official assailed developed countries for “hoarding” doses, thus depriving medium- to low-income nations of badly needed shots.

Earlier, on Monday (April 19, 2021), Philippine vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr, said the country has already completed supply contracts with five of the world’s vaccine makers — Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Novavax, and Gamaleya (Sputnik). Four (Sinovac, AZ, Sputnik and Pfizer) had already been issued EUAs by the Philippine FDA, though Galvez’ team is still working out a supply contract with Pfizer/BioNTech.

Visit to India

The Indian pharmaceutical company, Bharat Biotech — one of the world’s top vaccine makers — sought EUA from the FDA for Covaxin in January 2021. Galvez, also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, visited India in March to work out deals with Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute.

Belgium-based drugmaker Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the vaccine arm of Johnson & Johnson, filed an EUA application for its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine with the FDA on March 31. The FDA has granted an EUA to the Sputnik V vaccine of Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute in March.

Limited supply: No vaccine-making sector

The Philippines currently has no vaccine-making industry, though vaccine research is being undertaken by at least two groups. Before the end of the April, 2 million more COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country, Galvez told a Cabinet meeting aired on the official PTV 4 channel.

“The global supply is limited but the government is doing its best to ensure that the country will have a fair share of the vaccines. The instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte is for Filipinos to be vaccinated and save more lives as we collectively surmount the challenges brought about by the pandemic,” Galvez said. It’s not immediately when orders for Covaxine and J&J vaccines will be finalised and delivered to the Philippines.

3rd in Asean

The Philippines, with about 110 million inhabitants, currently ranks third among Asean countries in the number of citizens vaccinated. The country has placed 41st out of 173 countries worldwide in the same category — and 14th among 47 Asian nations, Galvez stated in a report to President Rodrigo Duterte.

The country expects a steady supply of about 10 million to 15 million vaccine doses per month in the third and fourth quarters of this year.