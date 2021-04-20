1 of 14
One Friday afternoon, I was looking through the various coupons I got from my Gulf News subscription and thought why not spend the rest of the day at Dubai Garden Glow. I made my way from Gate no. 4 of Zabeel Park over the bridge to Gate no. 6 around 5pm. The experience before sun down is pretty memorable given the soft breeze blowing, the birds playing about the various installations but when dusk falls, it transforms into an unbelievable myriad of colours! Truly, Garden Glow was a surprise package for me.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Upon entering Dubai Garden Glow, which opens from 5pm to 10.30pm everyday, you will discover the various aptly pavilions that highlights the type of exhibits. Since it is in a park, it is a feast for the eyes even when the lights aren't turned on.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
There are dinosaurs in the park! Well, that's how the segment is designed. It almost feels like a Jurassic Park except that this one takes you on a journey through the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and ends with the meteorite collision that wiped out the creatures.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Put up on exhibition are various replicas of the skeletal structure of dinosaurs. They particularly look great in the evening with lighting.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Even though dinosaurs do look intimidating, birds don't seem to share the same opinion! Pictured is one of the many 'dinosaurs' around the park.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Hungry? Worry not! There are many stalls selling delectable around the dinosaur park. Sit back and take in the scenery around while you satisfy your cravings.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
As dusk slowly fell, the entire area started to light up. A bit of trivia here: the three-fingered hand gesture symbolises win, victory and love. It has become a trademark of the UAE!
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Care for a ride with a Pegasus? It feels like a trip to fairyland as you make your way around.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Happy canons welcome you as you walkabout. This place is sure to a hit among children.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
This place is so breathtaking that I am often out of adjectives when asked to describe my experience!
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Pictured is the Happy Forest segment. There are exhibits of beautifully illuminated flowers, bees, mushrooms and so on.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
The exhibits by the water were the most interesting, clearly due to the identical reflection over the still waters.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
The area drastically changes at night! It is a completely different experience that one must feel to believe.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
I think the most difficult part was when we had to leave the park home-bound, back to the mundane reality. Truly, this is one of the most mesmerising experiences I have had.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader