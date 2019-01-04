What you need to know
Dubai: Two Muslim-American women, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, made history on Thursday, becoming the first Muslim women to be sworn into the US Congress, as reported by BBC. But, what caught the attention of social media users was Tlaib’s dress.
Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, appeared in a thobe, a traditional dress adorned with elaborate, hand-stitched embroidery. And the outfit was stitched by her mother. This resonated with social media users around the world, especially Palestinian-Americans, who shared images of themselves in the traditional outfit. #TweetYourThobe was soon trending.
On December 15, Tlaib had shared an image of the dress on her official Instagram account, @rashidatlaib, and written: “Sneak peek: This is what I am wearing when I am sworn into Congress. #PalestinianThobe #ForMyYama”