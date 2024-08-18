Dubai: In a tragic car crash in the US state of Texas, three members of an Indian-origin family lost their lives, leaving their 14-year-old son as the sole survivor, according to media reports.

Arvind Mani, 45, his wife Pradeepa Arvind, 40, and their 17-year-old daughter Andril Arvind, all residents of Leander in Williamson County, central Texas, were killed on Wednesday near Lampass County.

Their 14-year-old son Adiryan who was not in the vehicle became the only surviving member of the family.

A GoFundMe page set up to financially aid the grieving boy has raised over $700,000.

“This young boy, with so many dreams and aspirations, needs our help for funeral, legal, and ongoing care including educational expenses. This will help him to navigate the difficult road ahead along with his uncle’s family living in Austin,” according to the GoFundMe page.

“Arvind (45) and Pradeepa (42) were a wonderful couple blessed with two children, Andril (17) and Adiryan (14), reads the GoFundMe page titled “Support for Adiryan Arvind: A Tragic Loss and a Young Life to Rebuild”.

Arvind and his wife were driving their daughter to college in North Texas. the 17-year-old girl has just graduated from high school and was going to attend the University of Dallas where she planned to study computer science, NDTV reported.

The car crash took place when a 2004 Cadillac travelling southbound experienced a rear tyre blowout, causing it to lose control and drift into oncoming traffic. The Cadillac car then collided head-on with a Kia Telluride car, which was driven by Mani, India Today said.

Authorities said that the crash killed five people in total, including the driver of the car that crashed into the Indian-origin family’s vehicle which then caught on fire.

'One of worst crashes'

“There was no chance of survival. It is one of the worst crashes I have seen in 26 years because of the magnitude of the damage and amount of people lost,” police told local media.

Police suspect that the driver of the car that hit the family could have been driving at 160kmph based on a witness who said the the vehicle zoomed past her.

With the family’s car driving around 112kmph, the car was “like driving into a concrete wall at 270kmph,” police said.