Dubai: If fence-sitters were hoping to make up their minds after watching the debate between former US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris, they will be a disappointed lot.

Falsehoods, accusations and insults later, neither candidate came out on top. In fact, more often than not, neither of them gave a straightforward answer to some of the questions, instead choosing to beat around the bush or point a finger at the other.

Both showed they were comfortable in their areas of strength. While Trump raised his voice on immigration and the economy, Harris went on the offensive on the topics of abortion and diplomacy.

This combination of pictures created on September 10, 2024 shows former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris participating in a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

What eventually came out were two distinct visions of America. For Trump the country is a grim place where immigrants steal jobs and is devastated economically. “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” Trump said, before being corrected by the ABC News moderator that the authorities in the town of Springfield have said this did not happen.

For Harris, America is a hopeful place that can play its part on the global scale with a new generation of leadership. “Let’s turn the page and move forward,” Harris said repeatedly. “Frankly, the American people are exhausted with this same old tired playbook.”

At least one person made up her mind after the debate. Megastar Taylor Swift voiced support for Harris and called the Democratic candidate a “steady-handed, gifted leader.”

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift posted on Instagram.

For others who are still undecided, the next 53 days will be crucial. Any misstep by a candidate could prove costly.