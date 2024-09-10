Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has revised its admission protocols to allow Syrian and Yemeni students on visit visas to enrol in local schools.

The new change follows a recent surge in inquiries about transfer and admission procedures for the current academic year, prompting the Ministry to streamline its guidelines across various educational levels.

For secondary students, transfers will now be governed by the Equivalency and Transfers Guide within the Pathways System, a detailed framework designed to ensure smooth transitions between different educational systems.

Elementary and middle school transfers are also being standardised, following regulations set out in the Guide to Admission and Registration in Public Education, with strict adherence to established transfer timelines.

Additionally, the circular outlined policies for children of diverse backgrounds already residing in the Kingdom. This includes children of Saudi nationals who face bureaucratic issues in being added to family records, as well as children born to Saudi mothers and non-Saudi fathers.