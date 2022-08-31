Manila: The death of a Filipino-Canadian woman and her daughter in a horrific stabbing attack in a North York, Ontario car park was confirmed by the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto on Wednesday.

Elvie Sig-Od, 44, and her daughter Angelica Sig-Od, 20, were fatally murdered by her ex-husband Godfrey Sig-Od, while they were both inside a car.

Toronto police have identified the victims following a fatal stabbing incident on Friday afternoon in the area of Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue.

Godfrey Sig-Od, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, Canadian media reported.

The victims’ bodies will be repatriated to the Philippines, an official said.

A photo taken during Angelica's 18th birthday.

"The Consulate will coordinate the repatriation of remains of the mother and daughter who were both Canadian citizens at the time of their deaths," said Philippine Consul General in Toronto Orontes Castro.

"The Consulate General will also continue to monitor this case accordingly. The Philippine government expresses its sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family," he was quoted as saying by the Philippine News Agency.

Angelica Sig-Od was studying at Seneca College before her father allegedly stabbed her and her mother to death.

The 20-year-old’s dream was to “travel to different countries discover, learn, and experience different cultures,” according to her LinkedIn page.

Godfrey Sig-Od, 46, of Toronto, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Leanne Dela Cruz, a close friend of Angelica’s, confirmed that Godfrey was her father.

The two have no family in Ontario, according to Marvin Dolores, the pastor of the church Elvie attends, so he has created a GoFundMe campaign to seek money for their repatriation.