At their news conference and the bail hearing, the police officials and prosecutors unveiled much of what they had uncovered about the reported attack. Smollett, 36, who is black and openly gay, had told police that at roughly 2 am January 29, two masked men attacked him on the 300 block of Lower East North Water Street in downtown Chicago. He said his assailants directed homophobic and racial slurs at him, put a rope around his neck and poured a chemical substance on him. Smollett said the assault occurred after he went to pick up food.