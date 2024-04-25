Dubai: Pro-Palestinian protests have intensified at leading US colleges, spanning from Columbia University in New York to Harvard, Yale, the University of Texas, and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

The demonstrations, which began last week, spread to campuses nationwide, sparking reactions from prominent figures, including a senior Republican leader who suggested calling in the National Guard.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson made these remarks on Wednesday during a visit to Columbia University, the epicenter of nationwide student demonstrations against Israel’s actions in Gaza. At Columbia’s Manhattan campus, Johnson faced heckling and booing from protesters.

“As Columbia has allowed these lawless radicals and agitators to take over, the virus of antisemitism has spread across other campuses,” Johnson said, urging authorities to arrest violent protesters and threatening to cut federal funding to universities that fail to maintain order.

Johnson told reporters that if the demonstrations were not swiftly contained, it would be “an appropriate time for the National Guard” to intervene.

The protesters have rallied around demands for colleges to divest from companies with ties to Israel, an end to US military aid, and a halt to disciplinary action against protesting students.

The escalation of protests resulted in the arrest of hundreds of demonstrators at various universities, including New York University, Brown University in Providence, the University of Minnesota, the University of Texas, and the University of Southern California.

The political ramifications reached the White House, where press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasised President Joe Biden’s support for free speech, debate, and nondiscrimination on college campuses.

NBC reported that the FBI is coordinating with universities over anti-Semitic threats and possible violence in connection with the ongoing wave of protests.

Pro-Palestinian protesters at Yale University in Connecticut. Image Credit: Reuters

Some of the campus protests taking place coast to coast were met with shows of force from law enforcement.

In Texas on Wednesday, state highway patrol troopers in riot gear and police on horseback broke up a protest at the University of Texas in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety posted on X that 34 people had been arrested.

The University of Southern California declared its campus closed. The LAPD said that 93 people were arrested for trespassing.

Students also demonstrated at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and California State Polytechnic in Humboldt.

But pro-Israel supporters, and others worried about campus safety, have pointed to anti-Semitic incidents and argued that campuses are encouraging intimidation and hate speech.

‘Down with occupation’

Police were on scene in Los Angeles after hundreds of students began what they called an occupation on the campus of the University of Southern California.

Students chanted “Free free Palestine” as well as the controversial slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which some interpret as calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.

“We’re all just trying to advocate for our brothers and sisters in Palestine who just don’t have voice right now,” biology student Yaseen Al Magharbel told AFP.

The university said it was closing the campus to outside visitors, though classes and other activities would continue.

Students have also launched protests at schools including Yale, MIT, UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan and Brown.

University of Texas dtudents protest in Austin against Israel's war on Gaza Image Credit: AFP

Social media images showed an encampment taking shape at Harvard University.

Classes were moved online and other on-campus activities canceled at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, after protesters barricaded themselves in a campus building.

More than 130 people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at New York University Monday night.

And police at the University of Minnesota reportedly detained nine people at an encampment.

Columbia deadline extended

Before Johnson’s visit to Columbia an uneasy truce was in place between students and officials.

The university had set a deadline of midnight Tuesday to disperse, but as more people joined the protest the school gave a 48-our extension, students said on social media.

They agreed to the ongoing talks after the school promised not to call the police or National Guard, organizers with Columbia University Apartheid Divest said.

“We fear that Columbia is risking a second Jackson State or Kent State massacre,” the group said in the social media post.